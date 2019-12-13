Ex-Gasport Welding bookkeeper charged with embezzling $298,000

A former secretary and bookkeeper at Gasport Welding and Fabricating Inc. pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge she stole $298,000 from the company between January 2018 and her arrest Oct. 7.

Christine A. Pittler, 52, of Slayton Settlement Road, Royalton, is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

She said she's been using hydrocodone, an opioid pain medication, since 2018. She asked Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon to allow her to be screened for a court-supervised drug treatment program. Sheldon agreed, and Pittler may change her plea and enter that program as soon as Jan. 6.

Assistant District Attorney John N. Philipps said Pittler allegedly embezzled the money by writing checks made out to "Cash," by paying her personal credit card bills with company funds, and by making personal purchases with company credit cards.