Falls man sentenced to 70 months in prison for drug conspiracy

A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after his conviction on drug conspiracy charges in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 61-year-old Jose Garcia-Santiago was convicted, along with others, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In September 2017, the U.S. Postal Service intercepted packages from Puerto Rico that were addressed to various residences in Niagara Falls, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Postal inspectors seized about five kilograms of cocaine that prosecutors said was intended for Santiago and his co-conspirators. One of the packages was addressed to Garcia-Santiago's residence.

Two co-conspirators in the case have been convicted, prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Niagara Falls Police and the State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team.