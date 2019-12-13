Falls Council rejects settlement of Memorial Parkway house battle

A tangled dispute over a house on Memorial Parkway in Niagara Falls remains unresolved. The City Council voted 3-2 Wednesday against a settlement reached by the city's attorney.

In 2017, the city sold 424 Memorial to two city residents for $1,000, after neighbors got the Planning Board to reject a Buffalo developer's higher bid.

The buyers failed to repair the house and sold it to a nearby resident for $10,000. The Memorial Park Block Club said the house should have reverted to the city. Then-Community Development Director Seth A. Piccirillo allowed the resale to go through.

"I was public with the fact he made a mistake, and I didn't want to make another one," said Council Chairman Andrew P. Touma, who voted against a deal to let the second buyer keep the house if he agrees to repair it and live there.

"We could be involved in litigation we don't have a good chance of winning," said Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins, who favored the settlement.