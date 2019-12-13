Editorial: News Neediest Fund helps to make holiday spirits bright

In this holiday season, let us rejoice and take a moment to help others.

For 38 years, The News Neediest Fund has funneled your generous donations to families who need help at the holidays. So far this season, Western New Yorkers have donated $107,000 to The News Neediest – plus thousands of donated toys.

Last year, donations totaled $150,000 and more than 7,600 toys for children 12 and under. More than 5,400 families were helped.

Your generosity helps families like that of Gabriel and Jeanette Lopez, who on their wedding day filled their home with Justice, 6, Bishop, 2, and Angel, 3 months old. Erie County Child Protective Services brought the children to the South Buffalo couple just before the ceremony in March 2015.

The couple – the children’s aunt and uncle – struggle with health issues. Two years after welcoming the children to their home, Jeanette Lopez, 37, was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease. She has been told her health problems won’t allow her to work again.

Her husband, Gabriel Lopez, has his own health issues, but is able to continue working as a grill cook at Outback Steakhouse in Amherst.

In Niagara Falls, David Anthony, a 64-year-old retiree, is raising Ashlynn, 10, Zechariah, 7, and Xavion, 6. The children’s father died. Anthony is their uncle, and he and his girlfriend, Germaine West, and her 25-year-old special-needs daughter live in their three-bedroom apartment. Their wish: a four-bedroom apartment.

Anthony used to work for an industrial cleaning firm. He sought Christmastime help from Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier, also part of the Western New York Holiday Partnership.

There are many more stories of neighbors in need. Donations of unwrapped toys are still being accepted at several locations until Tuesday. Just as important, donations of even a few dollars will help families who need funding to pay for that special meal.

Monetary donations are being accepted until Dec. 31 and can be made online at buffalonews.com/newsneediest or by mail to The News Neediest Fund, P.O. Box 2667, Buffalo, N.Y., 14240-9873.

Gifts of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at: The Buffalo News lobby; Wegmans; Shea’s Performing Arts Center; Erie County Fairgrounds Festival of Lights; Hunt Real Estate’s Western New York offices; Jim Murphy Buick/GMC (3000 Walden Ave., Depew); Excuria Salon & Spa (5725 Main St., Williamsville); Canisius College Koessler Athletic Center (1829 Main St. during scheduled games); Valu Home Centers (all Western New York locations) and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots locations (see list at buffalo-ny.toysfortots.org). More information is at BuffaloNews.com/newsneediest.

It is not too late to make this year’s holiday season joyous for our neighbors in need.