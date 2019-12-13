Editorial: Cheerios have a heart; Kearns needs new phrase; Amherst runs wild

General Mills is feeling its oats. The cereal maker has begun rolling out limited edition boxes of original Cheerios and Honey Nut Cheerios that feature heart-shaped pieces mixed in with its classic “O” shape.

The special boxes will be available nationwide in January, helping to promote National Heart Health Month, which is February. The cereal maker promotes Cheerios as a heart-healthy food.

A Cheerios marketing executive said the company hopes the heart shapes put a smile on people’s faces.

In Buffalo, there is only one concern we have: Will heart pieces have the same toasty fragrance coming from the plant on South Michigan Avenue?

Some of us use that smell as an olfactory navigation system for finding our way downtown. Let’s not mess with it.

“If you see something, say something” turns out to be a trademarked phrase. Who knew?

Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns was forced to take down signs he posted in the county auto bureaus that used the phrase, which is trademarked by the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Kearns was using the signs to encourage people to turn in immigrants who are in the country illegally and trying to obtain driver’s licenses under the state’s new Green Light Law, scheduled to take effect Monday. Kearns objects to the law, in case you haven’t heard.

Maybe he could try some less innocuous phrases for his signs, such as the always popular: “No right on red,” “Objects are closer than they appear” or “Call before digging.”

What is it about Amherst and the animal kingdom?

In 2018, some residents fought for, and won, approval from the Williamsville Village Board to raise chickens in their backyards, over the objections of some neighbors.

Earlier this year, an Eggertsville family was turned down in its quest to keep an emotional support pig on its property.

This week, the Amherst Town Board approved new rules for the care of stray and feral cats.

The idea is to cap but not eliminate the stray felines that patrol the town’s streets and help keep the rodent population under control. The strategy is called TNVR – trap-neuter-vaccinate-return.

It sounds complicated to those of us who can’t even manage to bring our deposit bottles back to the grocery store.

One has to wonder who holds the most power in Amherst government. Is it the town supervisor or the game warden?