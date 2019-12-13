ECMC nurse takes Stop the Bleed training to another continent

Erie County Medical Center introduced the national Stop the Bleed program to the region in 2017. Instructors have since taught more than 3,150 people how to use a tourniquet and other means to better control a bleeding wound.

About 1,200 of those trained are police officers, firefighters or other emergency responders. Almost 2,000 are teachers and company employees, and volunteers who help with community events.

ECMC Trauma Injury Prevention and Education Coordinator Beth Moses leads the program. She believes everyone – everywhere – should take a class, which is why she was so thrilled last month when hospital emergency department nurse Amanda Buzynski took the training to West Africa.

Buzynski, a Queens native, has worked at ECMC for six years. She recently received her family nurse practitioner degree from D’Youville College and spent two weeks in rural Sierra Leone.

She and a small contingent from the Jericho Road Community Health Center worked side by side with community health officers at the Adama Martha Memorial and Orfonthy community health centers in a pair of rural communities in the eastern and central parts of the country, which has 7.5 million people.

The health officers, who serve as physicians and make house calls to remote regions, “are kind of pillars in the community,” Buzynski said. “You can tell they're really ingrained in the community. They know the families, the people that come to the centers.”

Buzynski did clinical rotations in pediatrics and women's health at Jericho Road during training for her advance degree and relished the experience of helping patients in some of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods, including refugees. She went to Africa armed with five Stop the Bleed kits, which she left behind during her visit so health educators she met could provide training and tools to help minimize the damage from a cut, gash – or worse.

“The staff was so willing to learn,” she said.

Africans that Buzynski and her traveling companions helped treat included patients with malaria and typhoid fever, conditions largely eradicated in North America. She said residents near the Adama Martha health center, where she spent most her time, appreciated Stop the Bleed for a more familiar reason: a recent serious car crash with injuries.

“It's a small community, so everybody kind of knew the people involved,” she said, “and they thought the training was applicable.”

The ECMC emergency room staff routinely treats people seriously injured from a variety of accidental causes, including such crashes, as well cooking mishaps, and slips and falls.

Many injuries that result become more pronounced – and in some cases lead to death – because those at the scene of the mishap don’t know how to help stop bleeding for the person who got hurt.

“These things happen everywhere, from all sorts of circumstances,” Moses said. “It's not just the shootings in the stabbings and the gun violence. It’s basic everyday life. You'd be surprised how people on motorcycles are on blood thinners, people in car crashes are on blood thinners, people climbing ladders. People put their hands through windows all the time. Things happen.”

Roughly 40% of the 20,000-plus trauma cases each year at ECMC involve falls and another 30% motor vehicle, bike or pedestrian crashes. It helps explain why everyone – including those on senior care campuses and community centers – should take the training, Moses said.

Individuals and groups interested in taking a free Stop the Bleed training class can call 898-3962, email lstoos@ecmc.edu or visit ecmc.edu/stopthebleed.

Buzynski will soon take the training in another direction. She left ECMC this month for work in Hawaii.