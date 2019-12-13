Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 14, 2019

The Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC), which awards silver points at regularly scheduled games at ABCL sanctioned clubs, continues today, Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15. The Airport Bridge Club will hold two STaC games today, at 10 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., and a STaC Swiss teams game at 11 a.m. Sunday. To sign up for Swiss teams, call 603-6943.

The ACBL International Fund Game, which awards bonus points to winners at the district level, will be played Monday, Dec. 16, at 10:30 a.m. at Bridge Club Meridian and at 11 a.m. at the Airport Bridge Club.

The Airport Bridge Club holds its annual week-long Cookie Bash, beginning Monday. All games also will offer extra points at no extra charge.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will host its annual Holiday Party Sunday, Dec. 22, with a potluck lunch at 12:30 p.m. and game at 1. For info, call Sharon Benz at 256-8469 or email sbenz@daemen.edu.

Tournament calendar

2020

Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Toronto New Year Sectional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020. For info, click this link.

Rochester Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, 2020, to Sunday, June 28, 2020. For info, click this link.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points last January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 2 to Dec. 8

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – North-south, A: Linda Burroughsford and Alan Greer, 65.13%; B: Larry Abate and Ed Morgan, 53.93%; Joyce Greenspan and Gay Simpson, 51.34%; east-west, A: Sandi England and Barbara Libby, 58.18%; B: Dorothy and Larry Soon, 54.21%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 53.04%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A/B: Margaret Zhou and Gay Simpson, 54.47%; C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.70%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Joanne LaFay, 59.52%; B/C: Marilyn Sultz and Mary Terrana, 58.47%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday afternoon – A: John Ziemer and Alan Greer, 62.97%; Bob Sommerstein and Allen Beroza, 57.64%; B: Barbara Sadkin and Nadine Stein, 53.93%; Martin Pieterse and Walt Olszewski, 53.47%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, Rajat Basu and Larry Abate, 66.59%; Howard Foster and Mike Ryan, 59.42%; east-west, Art Schumacher and Ron Henrikson, 60.17%; Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 59.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Sandi England and Barbara Libby, 63.33%; B/C: Sharon Wilcox and Joyce Greenspan, 53.33%; Joanne LaFay and Linda Zittel, 51.67%; east-west, A: Martin Pieterse and Alan Greer, 67.08%; B: Walt Olszewski and Vic Bergsten, 54.17%; Paula Kotowski and Barbara Pieterse, 50%; C: Pawan Matta and Paul Zittel, 43.33%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – Novice game. Donna Saia and Jeffrey Feather, 68.33%; Betsy and James Greno, 57.14%; Michael Metzger and Stephane Ronget, 48.81%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Joanne Nover and Agi Maisel, 61.86%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 56.13%; B/C: Betty DeFeo and Rose Ann Grimaldi, 52.46%; east-west, A: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 55.91%; B: Linda Milch and Susan Cardamone, 55.83%; Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 53.61%; Sol Messinger and Joel Brownstein, 51.61%; C: Gail Pitterman and Larry Himelein, 47.66%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 69.26%; B: Judy Padgug and Davis Heussler, 57.41%; Christy Kellogg and Bob Padgug, 54.81%; C: Tova Reinhorn and Gary Schmitt, 51.11%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 64.88%; B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 56.85%; Violet Makhija and Laurie Foster, 54.46%; C: Ruth Nawotniak and Barbara Hill, 50.30%; Bonnie Clement and Larry Himelein, 48.51%; east-west, A/B/C: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 67.26%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 70.83%; Christy Kellogg and Berg Hargeshimer, 53.13%; B: Edith Knaszak and Jan O’Mara, 52.08%; (tie) Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, Bill Rushmore and Art Morth, 46.88%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 63.75%; Jay Levy and Bill Rushmore, 62.96%; B/C: Henry Porter and Dian Petrov, 59.25%; Stan Kozlowski and Alex Kowal, 53.83%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Paul Zittel and John Fiegl, 59.9%; (tie) Joe Rooney and Jane Larcom, Bob and Joan Ciszak, 53.13%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Donna Steffan and Dian Petrov, 63.69%; Marietta Kalman and Tova Reinhorn, 51.19%; Carol Bedell and Betty Metz, 45.24%.

Delaware Wednesday evening – Art Morth and Jack Cukierman, 54%; Jan O’Mara and Vince Taeger, 52%; (tie) Bill Rich and Bob Lederhouse, Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – North-south, Jim and Paula Jones, 59.50%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 58.50%; Sushil and Maria Amlani, 48%; east-west, Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 64.50%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 56.50%.

Unit 116 Annual Meeting Saturday – A: Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 65.89; Laurie and Howard Foster, 64.05%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 63.06%; Florence Boyd and Dale Anderson, 60.64%; B: Ginny Panaro and Judie Bailey, 57.83%; Ruth and Michael Kozower, 53.38%; C: Audrey Ray and Larry Himelein, 52.31%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.14%; Ed Morgan and John Bava, 51.95%; Bonnie Clement and Joanne Nover, 51.12%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, George Mayers and Chuck Heimerl, 65%; Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 52%; east-west, Cindy Darone and Elaine LaVigne, 60%; Mary Banks and Ron Fill, 52%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – George Mayers and Marian Morber, 60%; Joe Huber and Chuck Heimerl, 59%; Edna and Ron Fill, 58%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Joan Mack and Dick Munschauer, 55.6%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 53.8%; east-west, David Reeves and Nelson Torre, 59.7%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 45.8%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Linda Vassallo and Wilson McClaren, 60%; Jane and Paul Garvey, 56%; Bill Adolf and Bill Westley, 50%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Carmella Losi and Ron Fill, 68%; (tie) Susan and Harvey Lichtblau, Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 51.3%.

