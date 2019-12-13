Dr. Peter Dahl, 46, endocrinologist with a passion for helping others

July 19, 1973 - Dec. 7, 2019

Dr. Peter Dahl of Bryn Mawr, Pa., formerly of Amherst, had a genuine love of science and a great passion for helping others, according to his family.

Even after he had completed research at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., Dr. Dahl wanted the opportunity to serve patients directly as an endocrinologist.

Dr. Dahl died on Dec. 7 in his adopted hometown of Bryn Mawr, at Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was 46.

Born in Wilmington, Del., Dr. Dahl grew up in the Buffalo area and was a graduate of Amherst High School.

He went on to earn his undergraduate degree from the University at Buffalo in 1998. Dr. Dahl received his medical degree from the University of Vermont Medical School in Burlington in 2006.

In 2009, Dr. Dahl completed his residency at Northwell Health on Manhasset, Long Island, and completed his endocrinology fellowship at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City in 2011.

That same year, Dr. Dahl began practicing medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia, and Mainline Health at Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa.

His family described him as the embodiment of generosity and kindness, along with compassion and caring.

Dr. Dahl loved music and enjoyed playing the violin.

His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

Among his favorite places to vacation was Cape Cod, where he spent time as a youth with his parents and grandparents. Dr. Dahl recently went with his family to the Chatham Bars Inn – where he married Katherine D. Lackritz in 2007.

In addition to his wife of 12 years, Dr. Dahl is survived by a son, Jeremy; a daughter, Magnolia; his mother, Jacqueline Burrows; two sisters, Jacqueline Sailer and Priscilla; and a brother, Joseph Sailer.

A memorial service was set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County in Media, Pa.