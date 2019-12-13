Davonte Gaines continues to evolve, from Buffalo playgrounds to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – In a split second, Davonte Gaines saw teammate John Fulkerson cut toward the basket. Gaines looked over and lobbed a quick alley-oop pass to the 6-foot-9-inch forward, who threw down a thundering dunk to give the Tennessee men’s basketball team a 29-point lead.

As the crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena roared Dec. 4 after the play, Gaines turned back and ran up the court. He knew he had to quickly focus on getting back on defense during the Volunteers’ 72-43 win against Florida A&M.

Gaines, a freshman guard for the No. 19 Volunteers was known in Buffalo as "Big Ticket" for his prodigious scoring ability and big-time talent.

At Tennessee, he’s averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11 minutes over seven games. Gaines is taking on the less glamorous work, such as focusing on his defensive play and improving his rebounding.

“I want to be a person that my coach can trust,” Gaines said. “Being a leader, trying to take on leadership roles early on here, so I can become someone that people on the team can look up to and look to for guidance. And, hopefully, win a lot of games here.”

A 2018 graduate of Health Sciences, Gaines was one of Western New York’s top high school basketball players, and verbally committed to Tennessee in the summer of 2017 after Vols coach Rick Barnes and then-assistant Rob Lanier saw him at a camp.

In order to prepare for college basketball and for living on his own, Gaines went to Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va., for a year at the urging of his family and friends.

Gaines has adapted at every stop. He went from dominating the playgrounds and high schools of Buffalo to living in a strict setting at military school. Now that he is in Knoxville, he has to find a new identity, as he prepares to play in the grind of the Southeastern Conference.

“Keep doing the little things that a lot of people really don’t do,” Gaines said. “Just being that person out there that guys can look to, for defensive stops and big rebounds. Just keep picking up my teammates.”

In his senior year at Health Sciences, Gaines averaged 18 points and recorded 22 double-doubles, four triple-doubles and three quadruple-doubles and was named first-team All-Western New York as the team made its second consecutive state Class B final four.

This version of Gaines, though, represents his continued evolution as a basketball player.

“I’m getting comfortable on the floor,” Gaines said after the rout against Florida A&M. “I’m very comfortable with the role I have right now.”

'Lucky to be here'

Survival, though, strengthened Gaines’ resolve to play basketball.

When he was 14 years old, he was playing pickup basketball at Roosevelt Park when a fight broke out nearby. He heard the pops of gunfire, and as he scrambled to get away, he felt a distinct pain in his left wrist. Later, Gaines realized his arm had been grazed by a bullet.

Gaines got away, but his friend, Raymond Floyd Patterson III, 14, died after he was shot in the back, arm and leg as he attempted to escape the scene. In June 2015, a jury convicted Joseph Gant of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

A scar, smaller than the size of a dime, remains on the inside of Gaines' left wrist. It’s a tiny reminder of everything that could have been taken away from him, but also of the resolve that helped make him a Division I basketball player.

“Man, am I lucky to be here,” Gaines said, his voice trailing off as he looked away and on to the orange-and-white lined court at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Inside his left arm is a tattoo that reads “Chosen One.” The “e” in "one" is a few centimeters away from the tiny scar. The cursive script signifies his path to playing college basketball.

“What I’ve been through, growing up in the projects and all my life, I was able to make it out,” Gaines said.

Value of routine

Basketball has kept Gaines out of trouble. He stayed away from the streets and the wrong crowd during high school. Instead, he spent time honing his game with his school or AAU teams or playing in showcase events to be seen by college recruiters.

Gaines developed into one of Western New York’s top prospects, but with his height and wiry frame – he's listed at 6 feet, 7 inches and 178 pounds – he wasn’t immediately ready to step into the lineup at Tennessee, so he enrolled at Hargrave for a postgraduate year.

He woke up at 6 a.m. five days a week, and he had to wear an assigned uniform every day. Beds had to be made, rooms had to be arranged carefully, and he had to be on time to classes, practices, meetings and on-campus events. Lights out was at 10 p.m.

“And they cut off the Wi-Fi for the night,” he said, with a chuckle.

There were days Gaines wondered, though, if he were cut out to attend an all-boys school with a military setting.

“Early on, it was challenging for me,” Gaines said. “I think I called my mom a few times and said, ‘This might not work out.’ I had to get adjusted to it, though. I was one of the leaders on the team, so I couldn’t get down. I had to make sure everyone was focusing on the right things.

“And I had to be ready, knowing college was another transition I was going to have to make. Hargrave really helped me out.”

When he got to Tennessee in August, he looked at his schedule: Team meetings, weight room sessions and study halls were mandatory. A regimented schedule similar to what he had in military school.

A few habits from prep school stuck. His roommate, Josiah-Jordan James, notices each night how Gaines organizes for the next day. Gaines picks out the clothes he is going to wear. He arranges the notes he needs for classes or for meetings. He makes sure he’s out the door at a specific time, and arrives early for classes, practices and commitments.

That meticulous nature has rubbed off on James in four months as Gaines’ roommate.

“He says he gets that from military school,” said James, a freshman guard from Charleston, S.C. “He’s very good with time management. ... He jokes that there are a lot of things he didn’t like about military school, but I can see he learned from it. He likes to run on a schedule, and if he’s on the move, I’m on the move with him.”

Gaines signed with Tennessee in November 2018. In a year at Hargrave, he averaged 14 points, six rebounds and three assists a game, and led Hargrave in steals, but his defense and passing were points of pride.

He gained about 10 pounds in preparation for college, though the Tennessee strength and conditioning staff has worked with him to add even more weight since he arrived on campus last summer.

At Tennessee, he wants to continue to become a more well-rounded basketball player.

“A lot of our guys have heard that discussion, on role definition and the big picture,” said Tennessee assistant coach Desmond Oliver, a Buffalo native. “You learn there’s a bigger world outside of the East Side of Buffalo, so Davonte is learning a lot, a lot of good stuff right now.”

"What he's talking about, as far as what he wants to do, we preach that."

Gaines also had to deal with an injury. He underwent surgery in September to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, which he sustained during an offseason workout when he landed awkwardly on his hand. He didn’t miss any games, but wore a soft cast for the first month of the season.

Last week against Florida A&M, Gaines replaced James three minutes into the game, after his roommate was called for two early fouls. Defensively, Gaines went against Evins Desir, a 6-foot-8-inch, 300-pound center who outweighed Gaines by more than 100 pounds, but Gaines wasn’t afraid to dive into the lane in an attempt to reach for a loose ball. He even registered a block.

Gaines played a season-high 20 minutes as the Volunteers led Florida A&M by at least 19 points in the second half. He hit a 3-pointer midway through the second half to give Tennessee a 57-30 lead, and two minutes later, he set up Fulkerson’s dunk, which gave the Vols a 61-32 lead.

Gaines finished with seven points, had four rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

“He’s got good ball skills, and it’s all new, but he’s a guy that we’re confident in doing the right thing,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He’s going to err on doing the right thing, and he’s not going to be perfect, but he’s not afraid to bring the ball down the floor. He’s not afraid to handle the basketball.”

Gaines said he was confident in his defense, and his ability to go after loose balls and disrupt the opposing ballhandler. He said, though, he needs to become more confident in his knowledge of Tennessee’s offense.

“I was just playing my role and doing the right things on the court, to stay in the game,” Gaines said.

“It’s been a learning experience. But I want to continue to get better.”