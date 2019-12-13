CLAUS, Allan E.

Claus - Allan E. Of Holland; December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Diana (nee Ruminski); father of Daryll (Anne), Mark (Kelly) and Shiela (Kevin) Baranowski; brother of late Roland (late Jean); also survived by 13 grandchildren, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, December 15, 1PM-5PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, December 16, 10AM, at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 46 N. Main St., Holland. Family encourages memorials to the Boys and Girls Club of Holland. Condolences and Directions available at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com