Century-old public clock reinstalled after year of repairs

A public clock, familiar to generations of Lockport residents, looks shinier than ever after a year of repairs paid for by the Lockport Rotary Club.

The clock was reinstalled Thursday at Main and Pine streets, 13 months after its removal for repair work by Pendleton clock expert Charles Roeser. He replaced blue sheet metal with copper on the clock case and added nighttime illumination to the four clock faces.

The work cost $38,000, said Cynthia Cotten, co-chairwoman of the Rotary Club's Centennial Committee. Grants were received from the Niagara County Legislature, the Oath Community Benefit Fund for Lockport and Chapter 13 of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.

The original clock, manufactured by the O.B. McClintock Co. of Minneapolis, was installed in September 1920. In recent years, it was stopped more frequently than it was working.

A formal dedication ceremony is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 21.