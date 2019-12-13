Buffalo man headed for prison for computer thefts from two Walmarts

Jeffrey S. Belliveau, who stole computers and electronics twice each from Walmarts in North Tonawanda and Lancaster, is headed for state prison.

Belliveau, 29, of Ontario Street, Buffalo, pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court in Lockport Friday to fourth-degree grand larceny for thefts totaling $4,610 worth of goods from the North Tonawanda Walmart July 31, 2018, and Jan. 28, 2019.

He awaits sentencing by Erie County Judge James Bargnesi Jan. 7 for two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny for thefts at the Lancaster store Aug. 1, 2018, and Feb. 28, 2019. Each count carries a four-year maximum prison term.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he will impose a concurrent sentence on Belliveau March 9. In the meantime, Belliveau is being held in the Erie County Correctional Facility.