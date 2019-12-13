With no distractions, Bills' Robert Foster returns to Pittsburgh

Robert Foster was seated at his locker last season following the Buffalo Bills’ first practice after their bye week.

In a casual conversation, the then-rookie wide receiver was asked how he spent his time off. He responded by saying he stuck around Western New York.

Why not head to a beach somewhere, or go back home? a reporter wondered.

“Where I’m from,” Foster said, “you’re not in a hurry to go back.”

That’s exactly what he’ll do this weekend, though, as the Bills head to Pittsburgh for a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Steelers.

Foster grew up in Monaca, Pa., about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. He left home as an 18-year-old, highly decorated recruit, destined for stardom at the University of Alabama. He will return as a second-year receiver with the Bills, one who has not yet reached that seemingly limitless potential. Along the way, there have been a lifetime of trials and tribulations for someone just 25 years old, including an incident that almost cut short his life.

“You have to get used to being uncomfortable,” Foster said this week. “I know not to ever get complacent. I know not to ever be comfortable.”

That’s a lesson Foster learned over and over again growing up. His parents, Robert Foster II and Sherrice Clements, split up when Foster was young. While his dad lived about 20 minutes from Monaca and was always a part of his life, Foster lived with his mother, who had the responsibility of providing for four boys. The family relocated frequently.

“Growing up as a young child, we moved around from place to place because of certain situations that went on throughout my household and family,” Foster said. “My parents had their situations going on, ups and downs, but they didn't really want it to (impact) our life as young kids.”

When Foster was in middle school, his mother remarried and moved to the Philadelphia area. The family lived there for a couple years, but before his freshman year of high school, Foster returned to Monaca to live with his father. As a freshman, he attended Monaca High School. It was there he met one of the most influential people in his life.

Coach, mentor, big brother

Foster’s older twin brothers were freshmen at Monaca High School. Oftentimes, they’d need rides to or from football practice. Adam Caltury, a senior on the team, was always happy to help with a lift.

By the time Foster had joined the team as a freshman, Caltury had taken a job on Monaca’s coaching staff. Like he had for Foster’s older brothers, Caltury was there to give Foster a ride to and from practice. They often would work out together or grab something to eat.

After Foster’s freshman year, the school closed and merged with Center High School to form Central Valley. With his father juggling the demands of two jobs, the relationship between Foster and Caltury evolved to the point that Foster routinely spent the night at the house Caltury shared with his two older brothers.

Eventually, Foster asked his parents if they would be OK with his moving in with Caltury.

“It wasn't drugs or violence or anything like that that he came from,” Caltury said. “It was more just uncertainty. Where he's living, who he's staying with, that kind of thing.”

With his parents’ blessing, Foster moved in with Caltury, putting an end to that uncertainty.

“That was the most stable spot I've been my whole life," Foster said. "It was a blessing.”

Even though they’re just four years apart in age, Caltury, now 29, provided valuable guidance.

“I was his coach, so it was easier for me to be harder on him when he made a mistake,” he said. “I was more like a big brother. ‘If you need something, I'm here. This is how I would do it. I'm not telling you what to do.’ With our age difference, I never acted like his dad or anything. I just told him what I would do in this situation. If you make a mistake, you learn from it.”

Caltury made sure Foster stayed on top of his academic work, and with the uncertainty of where he would spend his nights gone, Foster flourished on the football field. As a sophomore, he led Central Valley, in its first year as a program, to the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League playoffs. In the semifinals, going up against heavily favored Thomas Jefferson, Foster scored four touchdowns on the game’s first 15 plays, leading the Warriors to a 42-24 win.

The following week, they won the Class AAA final in a game played at Heinz Field, where Foster will play Sunday night.

“I'm blessed for the opportunity,” he said. “I'm ready to show my hometown a little different side of me. It's not high school anymore. It's a different experience and I'm definitely happy to put on for the hometown.”

As he blossomed on the field at Central Valley, Foster caught the attention of some of the biggest college football programs in the country until everything was nearly taken away.

On June 23, 2011, Foster was part of a group traveling to Florida with a 7-on-7 football team. During a stop in Durham, N.C., Foster and one of his best friends, Darrell Turner, were part of a group that got into an argument with a man at a restaurant. Gabriel Gamez then pulled a gun and shot Turner in the back, piercing his heart. Another teammate was shot in the leg. The bullets narrowly missed Foster.

Gamez was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, suggesting during the trial that the shooting may have been racially motivated. A restaurant employee testified during the trial that Gamez told her he would shoot any black person who said anything to him or his family. Turner was black.

Today, Foster calls himself “blessed” to have lived through it.

“Certain things have happened throughout my life – a lot of things,” Foster said. “God’s got plans for everybody. The trials and tribulations that certain people go through also have a destiny at the end. How do you become who you are if you don't have trials and tribulations? How do you know who you are if you don't have ups and downs? I'm thankful. I'm blessed for those bad times.”

Deeply spiritual, Foster dealt with the grief of watching a friend die by dedicating himself to football. He worked out with Caltury multiple times per day. The workouts transformed him into a 6-foot-2, 195-pound freak of nature. Foster was dynamic with the ball in his hands. As a senior, he caught 45 passes for 756 yards and rushed 67 times for 549 yards, scoring 26 total touchdowns. He returned kicks and punts. Heck, he even punted. Central Valley finished in a three-way tie for the WPIAL Class AAA Parkway Conference championship before a playoff loss in the district semifinals in Foster’s senior season. By that point, pretty much every major college football program had interest in Foster, but his decision came down to Alabama and Pitt.

“A lot of people close to him in Central Valley wanted him to stay close just because of the relationship they had with him,” Caltury said. “I was probably the one who was the most, 'Whatever you choose.' I had no stake in the game. It was, ‘Whatever you want, I support.’ ”

Foster’s decision complicated matters with his hometown. Some felt his decision to go away was a betrayal, even if Foster’s decision was his alone to make. Foster’s career at Alabama can be classified a couple different ways. He did not make a huge impact statistically, making just 35 catches for 389 yards in his career. However, he was on two national championship teams, so it’s hard to argue his decision didn’t work out.

“He looks back and is like, 'Maybe I didn't have 1,000-yard seasons or 100 catches or any of those things,' but he always tells me, ‘I wouldn't have changed it for anything,’ ” Caltury said. “Maybe he didn't have the success on the stat sheet that people thought he should have had, but like coach (Nick) Saban told him, he’d have an opportunity to play in the NFL.”

Still, the feeling that some in his hometown secretly felt vindicated by Foster’s lack of individual success at Alabama lingers. That’s part of why he declined interview requests from Pittsburgh media this week.

“I don't want that many distractions,” he said. “I'm not saying that my city, I shouldn't be around it, but less distractions" is a good thing.

Many athletes say they don’t pay attention to what’s written or said about themselves or their teams. That often rings hollow, especially when those same athletes are the first ones to point out when their team wins and was predicted to lose.

In Foster’s case, though, he appears to be serious about staying away from social media. There is an unverified Twitter account that could be Foster’s, but it hasn’t had a single post since 2017. If he’s on Facebook, Instagram or other social media, he’s there anonymously.

“I don't have social media. I don't entertain what the outside world really says or thinks. At the end of the day, it's me,” he said. “Everyone has their own lifestyle. I don't like to be distracted. I like to just stay tunnel vision and do what I have to do. When you entertain social media about the good, you kind of get stuck in the good. That's the reason why I don't have it. Regardless of what they’re saying, good or bad, I can't let it get to me.”

A tumultuous two years

Like everything else in his life, the start to Foster’s career with the Bills has been filled with peaks and valleys. He made the roster as an undrafted rookie free agent but did little the first six weeks of last season. The Bills cut him that October after a loss to Houston, the fourth straight game he went without a catch.

“That was a bump (in the road) for me – when I realized that I didn't have a job,” Foster said. “In this world, you need a job, regardless of what it is. Whether it's flipping burgers, anything, you need to provide for yourself and whatever responsibilities you have.”

Foster ultimately didn’t stay unemployed for long. Sensing his potential, the Bills added him to their practice squad. Humbled by the demotion, Foster went to work. The Bills brought him back up to the 53-man roster for a Week 11 game against the New York Jets, and it didn’t take long for Foster to establish himself.

On the game’s first play, he ran a go route, blowing by Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson and hauling in a 47-yard completion from backup quarterback Matt Barkley. He made two more catches in the game, finishing with 105 yards in a 41-10 romp.

Foster stayed in Buffalo to catch passes from a rehabbing Josh Allen over the bye week. In their first game together after the break, Allen connected on a 75- yard touchdown pass to Foster in a 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

A couple weeks later, Foster made seven catches for 104 yards in the rematch against the Jets. The following week, he had four catches for 108 yards in a win over Detroit, becoming the first undrafted rookie in the common draft era (since 1967) to have at least three 100-yard games in a season.

“Obviously being an undrafted rookie free agent, he’s got a lot to prove,” Allen said after the game against the Lions. “The last four weeks have kind of shown what he’s capable of. Early on in the year, he wasn’t making these types of plays, but he’s put his head down and went to work. One, he’s a great story. Two, he works his tail off. He gives me everything he’s got in practice and then in the games, he produces.”

That end-of-season production had fans and media speculating on Foster’s seemingly unlimited potential. With his chiseled frame and explosiveness in the open field, he has the look of a No. 1 receiver.

So far, though, that has yet to materialize. Hampered by a turf toe injury in the summer, Foster fell behind newcomers John Brown and Cole Beasley on the depth chart and has yet to catch up. He missed two games because of a groin injury before the Bills’ bye week, but then was a healthy inactive against Miami following the break.

“Honestly, just trying to keep my composure and keep working,” Foster said of how he’s handled the adversity that comes with not meeting the expectations others have set for him. “I mean, it's my second year. Whatever comes with it, I've just got to make the best of it. I'm still growing. I'm not fully developed. That's why they brought receivers in, to help us grow and to help us develop.

“I feel like that's the only way that you can grow is to go through ups and downs. I'm not mad at the circumstances I'm going through. I'm not disappointed. I'm not complaining about it. It's just me growing at the end of the day.”

Whether it was at Alabama or now here in Buffalo, Foster has impressed Caltury with his approach.

“He'll be like, ‘If I get four targets, I've got to make those plays, every opportunity, that's the only thing I can control,’ ” Caltury said. “He handles it better than I could ever handle it in his situation.”

Lately, those opportunities have started to come. Foster had one catch for 20 yards and one rush for 22 yards in a Week 12 win over Denver. He followed with another 20-yard catch and a rush for 7 yards against Dallas on Thanksgiving. While he was held off the stat sheet against the Ravens last week, Foster has shown enough flashes to think more could be coming.

“He continues to work on finding his way – putting one good day on top of another,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Handling the adversity that comes with life in the NFL. That’s just part of developing that mental toughness, that resiliency that you have to develop when you’re younger in this league to form a good, solid foundation.”

If there’s one thing Foster has excelled at in life, it’s that.

“I know it’s cliche, but Robbie changed my life,” Caltury said. “He's so humble. He's a quiet, soft-spoken kid. He's very appreciative of everything that's ever been given to him in life. For myself, he's made me a better person because of how he approaches every day. Even though he's in the NFL, the adversity of not playing, getting cut, the adversity of going to Alabama and not playing as much as he wanted — all those things, he's always been like, 'It could be worse.' His attitude, he's definitely done more for me than I've done for him.”

Foster and Caltury text at least once a day. The last message they shared was a picture of the shoes Foster bought Caltury’s young daughter for Christmas.

“My wife, every time she sees him, she talks about his smile — it changes the way people feel,” Caltury said. “I'm excited that he's really good at football and in the NFL making a good living, but once he's done with football, he'll do so much more better for the world in terms of impacting young people because of what he cares about and the person he is."

When they were grinding away at Central Valley, Caltury and Foster often talked about their dreams. For Caltury, it was to work in the NFL or major college football. For Foster, it was to make it to the NFL.

They’ve both made it happen. Caltury works as the director of recruiting for the Pitt football team.

“Any time we hit a goal, he always says ‘Coach A, we did it,’ ” Caltury said. “It's been good that I got to watch him go from being a high school star to going away to school, which was hard on us, just because he was so far, to now being in Buffalo. It’s a short drive, so I get to see him a lot more.”

Caltury won’t have to drive very far Sunday. He’ll be at Heinz Field to watch Foster on the field where he first flashed his potential so many years ago. The whole Central Valley football team will be there, too, as the Steelers have invited the area’s regional championship teams to the game.

“Me coming from where I came from, it's just a blessing to be in the NFL,” Foster said. “Regardless of what happened throughout my life, it's a blessing to be in the NFL. It's a testimony for those back at home where I'm from: You can always chase your dreams, no matter what adversity you've been through.”