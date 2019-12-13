Bills' Jon Feliciano, Corey Liuget listed as questionable for Steelers game

Bills guard Jon Feliciano and defensive tackle Corey Liuget are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.

Feliciano was sent home Friday with an illness.

Liuget did not practice Wednesday with a knee injury and was limited Thursday and Friday.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was limited Thursday with a knee injury, was a full participant Friday and is ready for the game.

Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe is again out with an ankle injury suffered against Miami. He did not practice all week.

Running back Frank Gore, who did not practice with an illness, practiced Friday.