BUDZISZEWSKI, Arlene (Raczyk)

December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Henry Budziszewski; dear mother of Donald, Gary (Rosalie), Darlene, Debra (late Charles) Taylor, Susan (David) Tellinghuisen, Kenneth, Brian (Polly), and the late James Budziszewski; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Czestochowa R.C. Church, Oliver and Center Aves., North Tonawanda, NY, Monday at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday 4-8 PM. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.