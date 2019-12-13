BONAFEDE, Leonard L., Jr.

Of South Buffalo, NY. December 11, 2019. Son of the late Leonard L., Sr. and Raffella (nee Memoli) Bonafede; dearest brother of Ronald T. (late Joan), Gerald J. (Susan) Bonafede, Madaline (Steven) Golembiewski and the late Madaline, Mary and Leonard (Raffaella) Bonafede and Carmella B. Gambino; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 4-7 PM at: the Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, where a Funeral service will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 10 AM. Mr. Bonafede was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please share your condolences online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com