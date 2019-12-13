BOERGERS, Marie D. (Lechnowskyj)

Boergers - Marie D.

(nee Lechnowskyj)

December 11, 2019 of Hamburg, NY formerly of Derby, NY. Beloved wife of Norman A. "Smokey" Boergers; devoted mother of Daniel and Anthony Boergers; cherished sister of Irka (late Ray) Davis, Steven (Claire), Julie Norman, Anna, Tony (Germaine), Natalie (Michael Rollins), and late Billy Lechnowskyj. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday, from 2 - 6 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held Monday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church at 10 AM. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.