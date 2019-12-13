Bills O-line coach takes embrace-it approach to tough task in Pittsburgh

The only way the current gauntlet facing the Buffalo Bills’ offensive linemen would be tougher is if they had to suit up in a real game against their own teammates.

The Bills’ offensive line just faced the “blitzingest” defense in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens.

Next up is the “sackingest” defense in the NFL in the Pittsburgh Steelers, ranked No. 2 overall in the league. Next week the Bills go to New England, which has the No. 1-ranked defense in the league.

Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson says this is what he and his players signed up for.

“We’re playing some of the top defenses that the NFL has to offer; well, that’s the NFL. There’s no slouches,” Johnson said after Thursday’s practice.

Johnson strikes the same don’t-shy-away tone regarding the individual challenges the Bills’ tackles face in blocking Steelers edge rushers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree. Watt ranks No. 1 in the NFL in sacks with 12.5, Dupree is No. 4 with 9.5. It will be right tackle Cody Ford vs. Watt and left tackle Dion Dawkins vs. Dupree much of the night.

“Any team that has really good edge rushers will force one on ones,” Johnson said. “Even a team that has one good edge rusher will try to get that particular one on one. You anticipate that. You work at it. And here’s the thing: As much as you’d like to avoid it, that’s what their job is. You’re an NFL offensive lineman. Your job is to block. Your job is not to catch anything, it’s not to run the ball. Your job is to block. At some point in time you’re going to have to block a really good player in this league. When you’re asked to do it, you need to do it.”

The Bills’ line has done its job reasonably well this season. The improvement of the line has helped the Bills’ ground game make a big step forward. In terms of yards gained by running backs, the Bills stand 14th in the NFL at 96 yards a game. (Buffalo is fifth overall in rushing yards thanks to the running of quarterback Josh Allen.)

Last year the Bills were 29th in rushing by backs at just 77 yards a game.

The line has far more mobility to pull and get out in front of gap-scheme run plays than last year. And the middle of the pocket for Allen generally has been more secure.

Johnson said the addition of veteran talent to the line has been a big plus. The Bills spent in free agency to bring in a more experienced “middle three” in left guard Quinton Spain, center Mitch Morse and right guard Jon Feliciano.

“That helps me sleep at night,” Johnson said. “I understand my beard has gotten grayer during the course of the season. But it helps me sleep at night, knowing that I’ve got true professionals on the inside, guys that have high football intelligence, guys who are tough, guys who are dependable. You can’t put a value on those. Those guys in the middle, you better set the depth of the pocket or you’re not going to be able to throw. They communicate, they get people going the right way and they get that done.”

The Bills are 22nd in sacks allowed per pass play and are on pace for the same number of sacks as last year (41). Sacks, however, are a team-wide effort. The Ravens sacked Allen six times last week, although only one of those was the full responsibility of the offensive line, according to Buffalo News charting.

Still, Johnson aims to see improvement this week.

“My takeaway was this:” Johnson said, “Did we have our best performance? No. Did they provide some unique challenges schematically and personnel-wise? Yes. Are those schematic and personnel issues anything new or anything we haven’t seen before? No. There were some things where we flat-out didn’t perform at the level we had in prior games or to what our expectations are.”

Baltimore blitzed on 30 of 48 dropbacks, the highest rate the Bills have seen this season.

“The biggest unique challenge they presented was the amount of blitz-zero,” Johnson said. “We had a total of 16 blitz zeros. Blitz zero means no matter how many people you keep in, they bring one more than you have. It’s a challenge. Were we as clean as we could have been? No.”

Pittsburgh has a league-high 48 sacks. The Steelers blitz (rush five or more men) well more than average, at 37%. But they don’t blitz as much as the Ravens (53.5%).

“We have to be on the top of our game,” Johnson said. “It’s one of the hardest environments in the NFL. It’s going to be hostile, It’s going to be loud. They’re going to be pinning their ears back because that’s what they do. We have to know our assignments. We have to communicate, trust our technique, trust each other and go fight.”

Watt has 10 of his 12.5 sacks at home, and Ford is sure to get some help against him.

Ford has faced Denver’s Von Miller, Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence and Baltimore’s Matthew Judon the past three weeks.

“He’s growing every day,” Johnson said of Ford. “He’s a rookie. You can go into a game, and he can get a look where it’s the first time he’s had that look in an NFL game. That’s just the fact of the matter, whereas the other guys have probably seen it at some point. Cody has grown every day. Some games are a little bit harder for him than others for the simple fact is he’s a rookie. The thing about Cody is he’s tough, he works hard, he’s smart.”

•••

Steelers starting running back James Conner practiced fully for a second straight day Thursday, but top wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited after being a full participant on Wednesday.

Both players have missed the past three games, Conner with a shoulder injury and Smith-Schuster with a knee injury. Jaylen Samuels, part of the committee replacing Conner, practiced fully after missing the day before with a sore groin. Steelers tight end Vance McDonald remains in the concussion protocol due to a hit received Sunday. He was limited on Thursday.

Ty Nsekhe (ankle) was the only Bills player who sat out due to injury. Jordan Phillips (knee) and Corey Liuget (knee) were limited. Lorenzo Alexander and Jerry Hughes sat out on rest days. Frank Gore sat out due to illness.