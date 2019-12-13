Another Voice: President placed his interests above the common good

In Federalist Paper No. 57, James Madison wrote, “The aim of every political constitution is, or ought to be, first to obtain for rulers men who possess most wisdom to discern, and most virtue to pursue, the common good of the society ... ”

The virtue to pursue the common good of society is an obligation to act in the best interests of our country. It is shared by all of our public officials.

When carrying out official acts, our representatives must never put their personal interests above our national interests. If they do, they breach the public trust. This is, of course, corrupt and is often illegal.

The president of the United States is under the highest standard of legal and constitutional responsibility as the chief law enforcement officer of the land. His primary duty is to “take care” to faithfully execute the laws and Constitution of the United States.

When we elect a president we trust that he or she will always place our nation’s interests above his own when acting under the color of his office. It is corrupt for him to do otherwise.

Is President Trump the type of person who would breach a fiduciary duty entrusted to him? Each of us will ultimately have to make his or her own judgment. It should not go unnoticed, however, that on Nov. 7 of this year, a New York judge ordered Trump to pay $2 million in damages to settle claims that his foundation, a tax-exempt charity, misused funds while he was running for president. The lawsuit alleged that funds were used by Trump for personal and political gain.

“Mr. Trump owed fiduciary duties to the Foundation,” Judge Saliann Scarpulla noted in his order. “Mr. Trump breached his fiduciary duty to the Foundation.”

Did Trump breach the public trust when he solicited Ukrainian President Zelensky, in an official phone call, to announce that his government would be investigating the Bidens for wrongdoings allegedly committed years ago?

Digging up “dirt” on a political rival is, in itself, not unlawful. Soliciting it, i.e, “a thing of value,” from a foreign national in connection with a federal election is unlawful, subjecting the solicitor of the information to indictment and prosecution.

It is against our national interests to seek interference in our domestic elections by foreign nationals. Section 30121 of Tile 52 of the U.S. Code, the Election Code, makes this conduct unlawful.

The House has done its job and will vote on Articles of Impeachment next week. Will the Senate do its job and put our country above political party in the removal proceedings likely to follow the filing of the formal Articles of Impeachment?

If not, we will remain a nation but in the process may lose the enduring “political constitution” that James Madison envisioned as necessary for representative democracy: a republic that acts for the common good of the society that it governs.

Maurice F. Baggiano, of Jamestown, is a lawyer and member of the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court.