ADAMSKI - Lorraine (nee Couturier)

December 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Adamski; mother of Michael (Kathleen), Marsha (late Bruce) Bruyere, Deborah (David) Likus; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 20 (late infant great-granddaughter) Lorraine's selfless legacy is an anatomical donation to UB to hopefully help others. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.