30 projects being considered for Falls downtown grant, but more are sought

The committee crafting a list of downtown Niagara Falls improvement projects for possible state funding has 30 projects to choose from, but it wants more.

Assistant Project Manager Samantha Aldrich of the Bergmann engineering firm said this week the committee has reopened its call for projects, which had expired Dec. 5. The new deadline is Jan. 3 for submissions at NFDRI.com.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in August that Niagara Falls would receive $10 million from the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The city submitted numerous project ideas in applying for that award. A final wish list is due in March.

Aldrich said suggested projects so far include a Niagara University academic building on Main Street; restoration of the theater in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center; placing an African heritage food co-operative store in a vacant downtown building; and 15 public art displays in the downtown area.