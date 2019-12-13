Share this article

2 plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2017 shooting

Two Buffalo men pleaded guilty Friday to one count each of first-degree manslaughter before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said David Hunter, 23, and Brandon Jones, 24, each face a maximum of 20 years in prison when they are sentenced on Jan. 29.

Both remain held without bail.

Hunter and Jones pleaded guilty for the part each played in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Mychal Brown, of Buffalo, who was killed on Feb. 21, 2017, near Roma and East Delavan avenues on the East Side.

The district attorney commended Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives John Paradowski and Mary Evans for their work in the investigation of the crime.

The prosecutors in the cases were Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey and Assistant District Attorney Patrick B. Shanahan.

