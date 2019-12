WRIGHT, Charles Edward

WRIGHT - Charles Edward Departed this life December 5, 2019. The family will receive friends, Friday/ December 13, 2019, 11am-12 noon at Prayer Tower COGIC, 1075 Kensington Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. Please share online condolences at

www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com