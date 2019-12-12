If you see one movie this holiday season, I highly recommend “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks as Mister (Fred) Rogers.

The film has a positive message about how people should be treated. I suggest you have a box of Kleenex handy as the film chronicles the life of a children’s TV host who seems just too good to be true.

But I have it on good authority – WNED-TV President and General Manager Don Boswell -- that this almost saintly portrait of the late Rogers is accurate.

Boswell, who has been president of WNED for 21 years, held his first job in public television at WQED-TV, the Pittsburgh station where Rogers’ children’s show was produced.

“He was everything you would imagine,” Boswell said in a phone interview. “Clearly, it wasn’t a role for him. It was genuine and honest, and it was always that way for all the years I knew him.

“He was just one of these people that you just can't forget. You know the name and when you get to know him you realize this is not somebody playing a role, this is somebody who is committed to this profession and making a difference. He was always that way with me and with everybody that he was around.”

Boswell said Rogers was as calm in person as he was on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“I never saw him raise his voice; I never heard him say anything disparaging about anybody,” Boswell said. “I never saw him get perplexed or bent out of shape. He always had that sort of making-you-feel-you're-his-best-friend" quality.

Of course, that is how he presented himself on his program, primarily designed for children age 2 through 5. The series originated on CBC in Canada and had its debut in the United States five years later. It was carried on PBS stations in reruns through 2007, four years after Rogers’ death.

“His big thing was the importance of education for children,” Boswell added. “The need, not knocking cartoons, (for) more substance and more sorts of things that deal with the growth of a child in their formative years.

“The work he did using a lot of child sort of development people, what things can be developed to make it more engaging and also more comprehensive so it could be more educational. Not so much for the child, but also for the parent, because he was hoping that parents would also join into the viewing as well as the children.”

In the view of Boswell and veteran TV watchers, Rogers’ show was different than anything on television.

“There’s never anything as engaging or as comprehensive or maybe as educational at that time than that series was,” Boswell said.

Boswell loved the film.

“I think he would be proud of the film,” Boswell wrote in an email. “Mister Rogers had passion, kindness, understanding and love for children’s growth and development. Though the film may not show that in-depth side of his character, it does focus on his spirit of helping people through challenges.

“Many know that Mister Rogers was a musician, puppeteer and writer, but many may not know that he was a Presbyterian minister and that his mother made his sweaters for the series. I think the edge that makes the film so interesting to me was how he could utilize his counseling and minister training to help adults. If you’ve never seen ‘Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.’ this film is for you, because I like to believe you will leave the theater in search of some of his old episodes. You may even find yourself singing ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’”

Boswell was a 16-year-old who worked as a gofer on Rogers’ public broadcasting show through a Boy Scouts Explorer program. He helped set up the stage, grabbing various puppets used on the program and laying them out.

He stayed in touch with Rogers for about 30 years and said the host’s influence on him was “major.”

“We knew each other on a first-name basis,” Boswell said. “I was around the building all the time and I always tried to make sure, if they were doing something and they needed somebody, that I was one of the people who enjoyed the program and what went into the development and the creativity.”

“When I was 10, the only thing I could watch was public television,” said Boswell, whose three-year stint at WQED began when he was in high school. “When I was 16, I said I may want to have a career in public broadcasting.”

He took three street cars to the home of Don Tavern, the president and general manager of WQED, and knocked on his door while wearing his Sunday suit and bringing his resume. After he told Tavern he was looking for his first summer job, the general manager asked Boswell what he watched.

“I was able to recite from Sunday to Saturday every program on the station on the hour and half-hour,” recalled Boswell. “He started laughing and said, ‘Son, come in my office next week and I’ll have a job for you.’ ”

Boswell’s experience at the Pittsburgh station working for Rogers led him to seek career advice from the host and station management.

“They were very helpful and kind of outlining the sort of career courses to take,” Boswell said. “He knew that my ultimate goal was to be a president and manager of a PBS station.”

Rogers felt Boswell knew communication well, so he advised Boswell to concentrate on other areas at his college choice, Penn State. Boswell has an associate’s degree in communications, an undergraduate degree in community development and a master’s in education.

“He was the one that recommended community development at Penn State,” said Boswell. “He said you really need to understand the community, what takes place in the community in this non-profit and business world. The dynamics of the development community. Really that was the best thing I could have ever done.

Anyone educated about Tom Hanks’ impressive film career playing everyman types could see the dynamics that made him a great choice to play Rogers. Boswell is no different.

“After seeing ‘Forrest Gump,’ I felt Tom could play anybody,” Boswell said. “So, when they first said Tom Hanks, I said that's a natural choice. That's a good choice.”

It’s hard to think of another actor who would have been in the same neighborhood as Hanks in playing the part.