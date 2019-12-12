WHITE, Jimmie Lee

WHITE - Jimmie Lee December 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Susie White; loving father of Reginald (Liz) White, Timothy (Sharon) White, Jimmie L. (Delia) White III, Christopher M. (Lucenda) White; brother of Robert L. (Hattie) White. Also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will be present at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Avenue on Friday, from 10AM to 11AM, where a funeral service will be held at 11AM.