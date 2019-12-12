UB undergraduate student dies on North Campus

A 20-year-old University at Buffalo undergraduate student died Wednesday after jumping down a stairwell on the university's North Campus, a UB spokesman confirmed.

UB spokesman John DellaContrada said the university is in contact with the male student's family and is providing whatever support and assistance it can.

The student was from North Tonawanda, DellaContrada said.

"The entire UB community is deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy. We offer our heartfelt condolences to our student's family, friends and classmates," DellaContrada said, in an email to The News.

He added that the university will be offering on-campus counseling services over the next several days to students who may need assistance.

Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour crisis hotline at 834-3131.