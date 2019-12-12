UB collaborative to take on Buffalo's health disparities between races

Blacks in Erie County have a higher mortality rate than whites, lower birth rates than whites, and are more likely than whites to be admitted for a hospital stay that could have been avoided with better preventative care.

The disparities are particularly noticeable on Buffalo’s East Side, where blacks have higher rates of lung cancer than whites, as well as a higher risk of being hospitalized for heart failure and diabetes.

Now, the University at Buffalo is setting out to find some answers.

UB on Thursday announced the launch of the “UB Community Health Equity Research Institute,” a collaboration of faculty and students from 10 schools within the university all conducting research on the root causes of these health inequities in the region – and the best ways to eliminate them.

The institute will focus on five ZIP codes on the city’s East Side: 14204, 14206, 14211, 14212 and 14215.

“We have founded this institute on principles of social justice that our university community hold dear – specifically, the belief that all of our neighbors, across all neighborhoods, deserve the right to a bright, healthy future,” UB President Satish K. Tripathi said.

It’s no secret – backed up by statistics from the Erie County Health Department's community health assessment – that many of these inequities are caused by social determinants:

High unemployment.

Poverty.

The lack of access to transportation, healthy foods and health care.

Underdeveloped neighborhoods.

How, for example, is someone going to walk for exercise if the sidewalks are crumbling or the neighborhood is unsafe?

By bringing together a broad range of experts on the topic, UB hopes to advance the understanding of the problem, steer the conversation and direct policymakers toward research-based solutions.

"We already know we can't solve these health disparities by focusing on health alone," said Dr. Timothy F. Murphy, senior associate dean of clinical and translational research at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

Murphy will lead the new institute, but he emphasized the role of the African American Health Disparities Task Force in its creation.

Started in 2014, the grass-roots task force was formed by area pastors in response to the health disparities in the community and includes a wide network of residents, health care professionals and advocates.

Pastors in the community have grown weary of preaching at funerals for people whose lives were cut short from diseases that are preventable, said the Rev. George F. Nicholas, pastor of Lincoln Memorial United Methodist Church.

"We soon discovered that we could not possibly address the health crisis in our community without addressing the inequalities and the inequities in education, housing, economics, criminal justice and the environment," said Nicholas, who convened the task force.

"So we reached out to UB and invited them to partner with us – to help transform the conditions of a community that has suffered from historic and current trauma tied to structural and institutional racism," Nicholas said.

Nicholas said he's encouraged by Thursday's announcement and UB's desire to be part of "something big."

"We've been profoundly influenced by all they shared with us," Murphy said of the task force. "They impressed upon us the depth and complexity of the problem each time we met with them."

In fact, UB is counting on help from the community to drive the agenda of the institute and align its research with the region's needs.

The work at the institute also will build upon several grant-funded projects underway that are focused on improving health and access to health care in Buffalo.

One example: a study by researchers from the schools of public health and architecture and planning who are helping start or expand mobile produce markets.

Officials from UB were joined for the announcement Thursday by Mayor Byron W. Brown, State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and State Sen. Tim Kennedy at the Clinical and Translational Research Center on Ellicott Street, where the institute will be housed.

Involved in the institute are faculty and students from across 10 schools at the university: the schools of medicine, nursing, public health, pharmacy, social work, architecture and planning, law, management, the Graduate School of Education and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Associate directors include Susan Grinslade, a clinical professor from the School of Nursing; Henry L. Taylor Jr., director of the UB Center for Urban Studies; and Heather Orom, an associate dean from the School of Public Health and Health Professions.

UB is providing the seed money to jump-start the institute but will need grant funding to make it sustainable, Murphy said.

"There's a lot of work we got to do, but we don't have a choice," Nicholas said. "I can't keep burying 30- and 40-year- olds."

• • •

UB researchers will study why black residents in five zip codes are more likely to suffer from health issues. Here's a look at the areas targeted: