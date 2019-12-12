State, federal probes into CCS Oncology and its CEO show no sign of ending

In July 2016, a whistleblower filed a complaint under seal in federal court accusing CCS Oncology, then one of the region's largest providers of cancer care, of defrauding taxpayers out of millions of dollars annually.

In March 2018, FBI agents raided every CCS Oncology office in the area, an event followed one month later by the practice's shutdown.

And one year ago, the state Health Department revealed it was charging Dr. W. Sam Yi, a radiation oncologist and the CEO of CCS, in the deaths of six patients.

Today, the federal and state probes into CCS and its chief executive remain open and show no sign of ending anytime soon.

The agencies leading the investigations will not provide an update on where things stand with the probes nor why they have taken this long.

“The New York State Department of Health takes the health and safety of patients very seriously, and takes appropriate action in all instances of potential misconduct,” spokesman Jeffrey Hammond said by email. "Public Health Law prohibits the Department from discussing or providing any details of an investigation or prosecution, beyond what is published on the Office of Professional Medical Conduct website."

CCS grew rapidly over the past decade under Yi's leadership, absorbing other oncology practices and expanding into noncancer care under its CCS Medical brand.

However, the practice never recovered financially following Independent Health's decision in 2016 to drop CCS from its network. Several vendors and lenders also sued the practice for nonpayment.

And The Buffalo News in June 2017 reported the existence of the whistleblower complaint, which accused CCS physicians and staffers of billing for more expensive procedures than were actually performed, billing for procedures that weren't performed and performing medically unnecessary procedures on patients.

CCS officials denied wrongdoing as federal authorities began interviewing people connected to CCS about possible billing irregularities. In March 2018, FBI agents fanned out to collect reams of financial information from CCS offices throughout Western New York.

The bureau didn't reveal what it was seeking but Robert Trusiak, the practice's criminal attorney and a former federal prosecutor, described the matter as "a billing dispute."

By April of last year, CCS Oncology, related entities and Yi had filed for bankruptcy protection and, later that month, the practice shut down. CCS had about $11 million in assets and about $25 million in liabilities, primarily outstanding loans from Bank of America and unpaid taxes to the IRS.

Mark J. Schlant, the court-appointed trustee overseeing the CCS bankruptcy proceeding, focused initially on making sure that the records of between 1,500 and 2,000 active CCS Oncology and CCS Medical patients were preserved and that patients could continue to receive needed radiation, chemotherapy and other treatments.

All oncology records went to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, which also committed to seeing any CCS patient seeking an appointment by the next business day, Schlant said, though patients were free to see any oncologist they wished. Noncancer records tended to follow the patients' physicians to their new practices, he said.

CCS' assets almost entirely consisted of real estate, medical equipment and money owed by insurers and patients for services rendered, Schlant said. Bank of America received permission to seize the assets after CCS defaulted on $16 million in loans, leaving numerous unsecured creditors out of luck.

The sale of those assets continued as a handful of employees wound down the practice's operations, Schlant said.

"I would say it's coming to a conclusion," he said. CCS' bankruptcy attorney, Arthur G. Baumeister Jr., did not respond to messages seeking comment.

In the most recent development, a State Supreme Court justice last week granted Bank of America permission to sell at auction the former CCS location at 626 and 630 Frankhauser Road in Amherst. Richard J. Schechter, an associate real estate broker with Pyramid Brokerage Co., is listing for sale three former CCS properties including Frankhauser Road.

As the bankruptcy process winds down, the federal and state investigations continue.

FBI spokeswoman Maureen Dempsey deferred comment to the Justice Department. Barbara Burns, the spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo, said she couldn't confirm or deny any investigation.

CCS' attorney in the federal investigation said he didn't have an update.

"I am regrettably at a loss to add to your article given my absence of knowledge of any substantive developments," Trusiak said. He added he didn't know whether Yi still lived in the area nor whether he had joined another oncology practice.

As for the state probe, the Health Department filed charges against Yi in August 2018 but didn't make them public until Dec. 3, 2018.

The state accuses Yi of gross negligence and incompetence in his treatment of seven patients, including six who died, and could have his medical license suspended or taken away, according to documents posted on the department's website.

The details in the Health Department filing align closely with lawsuits filed by former patients, or their estates, who claim Yi and CCS Oncology provided inadequate or improper treatment.

Hammond, the department spokesman, would not say where the investigation stands, nor how long it will take to make a decision on any discipline against Yi.