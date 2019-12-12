State champions Canisius, CSP earn top spots in final News football polls

It’s crazy, but two teams ranked eighth in the penultimate Buffalo News football polls climbed their way into the top spot in the most important rankings of the season.

Canisius and Clymer/Sherman/Panama were the only area teams to win state championships – a large school and a small one. Their reward: Each ended up ranked as No. 1 in its respective poll – the only time in 2019 that either held the top position.

Canisius (7-5) is No. 1 in the year-ending poll for the first time since 2016 – the last time it captured the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association championship before this season.

The Crusaders won seven of their final nine games after an 0-3 start – culminating with triumphs against former No. 1 St. Francis in the Monsignor Martin final and Cardinal Hayes in the state Catholic final. Hayes, the New York City Catholic High School Football League Class AAA champions, played such a tough schedule that it was ranked fifth in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll before the game against Canisius, despite having four losses.

That didn’t prevent the Crusaders, who took their lumps playing their traditionally tough nonleague schedule featuring teams from Ohio and Pennsylvania, from rallying to beat Hayes, 25-24, in a riveting state championship game in which C.J. Ozolins ran in the title-clinching two-point conversion on the final play.

The Crusaders received seven of the 10 first-place votes and finished with 96 points. They rose from No. 27 in the penultimate state sportswriters' Class AA poll to No. 9, one spot ahead of Hayes.

Canisius, which had 18 players make their first varsity starts in its season-opening loss at Euclid, avenged two of its regular-season defeats during the postseason by beating rival St. Joe’s in the MMHSAA semifinal, 15-6, and St. Francis in the final, 27-21.

“It’s amazing,” coach Rich Robbins said. “We just had a very difficult schedule with a very young team. It just took some time for our guys to learn to play championship-level football. Our coaches kept working hard and they bought in. We ended up meeting all of our goals at the end of the season.”

Canisius’ triumph against Hayes extended Western New York’s run of crowning at least one state champion in football each year since 2011, and in 11 of the past 12 seasons. CSP later joined the Crusaders as a state champion by capturing the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D crown.

Canisius has won or shared the Buffalo News Large Schools poll title five times during Robbins’ nine seasons as coach. They also finished No. 1 from 2012 to '14, and in 2016.

St. Francis (8-2), the Monsignor Martin regular-season champion that spent most of the season ranked first, came in at No. 2 with 84 points. Lancaster, which received two first-place votes, finished third while South Park, which also received a first-place vote, came in fourth.

Lancaster won its fourth consecutive Section VI title but lost a heartbreaker by four points in the Class AA Far West Regional to eventual state runner-up McQuaid. The Legends went 8-3, losing all their games by a combined total of six points. South Park suffered its lone loss in regionals to Canandaigua.

Clymer/Sherman/Panama spent most of the season ranked among small schools but ascended to the top spot based on its run to another state Class D championship.

CSP, which reloaded in the trenches with determined athletes who learned on the fly, has won 24 of its last 25 games.

The Wolfpack (11-1) avenged their lone defeat, in Week 3 to Franklinville/Ellicottville, by handing the Titans their only loss of the season in the Section VI final, 22-0.

The Wolfpack finished ranked first in the state, one spot ahead of Section IV champion Tioga. CSP rallied for a 28-27 win against Tioga in the state semifinals and followed that by bludgeoning Section VII champion Moriah, 47-6, in the state final at the Carrier Dome.

“It’s pretty incredible,” coach Ty Harper said. “I think it’s probably even more satisfying than it was last year because of how much we improved throughout the season. Probably after Week 3, the likelihood that we would be here at this point was probably slim to none in most people's opinion. I’m incredibly proud of our players and coaching staff and it’s another great accomplishment by our program.”

Class B state semifinalist Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences just finished ahead of Class C state semifinalist Southwestern in the poll. The Falcons came in No. 2 with 69 points. Southwestern followed with 67.

CSP received seven first-place votes, while Maritime/Health Sciences earned one in just its second-year as a football program.

Final 2019 News football polls

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1 Canisius [7] 7-5 96 8

2 St. Francis 8-2 84 1

3 Lancaster [2] (AA) 8-3 78 7

4 South Park [1] (A) 10-1 70 2

5 St. Joe’s 6-4 57 3

6 Orchard Park (AA) 8-2 53 6

7 Jamestown (AA) 7-2 38 4

8 McKinley (A) 9-1 27 5

9 Bennett (AA) 5-4 22 9

10 W. Seneca West (A) 7-2 12 10

Others receiving votes: Clarence (AA) 11, Grand Island (A) 2

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup)

Small schools

School (Class) Rec Pts LW

1 CSP [8] (D) 11-1 88 8

2 WNY Mari./HS [1] (B) 10-2 78 2

3 Southwestern (C) 11-1 65 1

4 Albion (B) 8-2 55 7

5 Wilson (C)* 9-1 52 5

5 Pioneer (B)* 7-2 52 4

7 F/E (D) 8-1 39 6

8 Cheektowaga (B) 6-2 24 3

9 Olean (B) 5-4 19 9

10 Portville (C) 7-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Newfane (B) 7, Iroquois (B) 5

Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern)