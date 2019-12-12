SPCA of Niagara keeps Niagara Falls stray dog contract on month-to-month basis

The Niagara Falls City Council on Wednesday unanimously renewed the city's contract with the SPCA of Niagara to house the city's stray dogs – but only on a month-to-month basis.

The city pays the SPCA $23,322 a month to take the strays picked up by the city's animal control officers. The SPCA has such contracts with several municipalities, but Niagara Falls' deal is the most lucrative.

In a memo to the Council, Mayor Paul A. Dyster said the SPCA had not yet presented a proposal for 2020.

Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins said the payments may decrease because the city is picking up fewer dogs.

Complaints surfaced last month about animal care and management at the SPCA. Barbara S. Carr, former executive director of the SPCA Serving Erie County, whose 2012 report led to the ouster of the entire top management and board at the Niagara County shelter, will inspect it again Dec. 26 to 28.