Diocese of Buffalo's communications director 'has departed her role'

One week after a change at the top of the Diocese of Buffalo, a key member of former Bishop Richard J. Malone's staff has stepped down.

Kathy Spangler, who was the Diocese of Buffalo's director of communications for 14 months, "has departed her role," according to a letter to the media written by the Rev. Peter J. Karalus, the diocese's vicar general and moderator of the curia.

Malone resigned as bishop Dec. 4 in the wake of a lengthy scandal over his handling of sex abuse and sexual harassment allegations. The same day, Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger was named by the pope as apostolic administrator, the diocese's interim director.

"On behalf of Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, I wish to inform you that Kathy Spangler has departed her role with the Buffalo Diocese in order to pursue other interests and opportunities," Karalus' letter stated. "We are enormously grateful to Kathy for her many contributions and for her dedication to supporting the communications of the Diocese over these challenging months. We wish her much success in her future endeavors."

Spangler's departure answers one question about how Scharfenberger may or may not address other key members of the diocese's leadership. Auxiliary Bishop Edward M. Grosz, who has served in a high-level chancery post since 1990 under four ordinary bishops, will turn 75 this coming February and will be required by canon law to submit his resignation to the pope on his birthday. Scharfenberger has already decided to keep on Karalus, who was named to his post in September 2018.

Spangler was named to her role in September 2018, replacing George Richert. Richert, who has since returned to WIVB-TV as a reporter, was among three key staff members to leave the central diocese offices in summer 2018. Richert's announcement Aug. 29, 2018, came days after the first calls for Bishop Malone to step down, which came from Rep. Brian Higgins, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and others.

Karalus stated in the letter that a permanent replacement for Spangler will be "identified in due course" and that Gregory Tucker, described as a "seasoned strategic communications advisor" will serve as the diocese's media relations point person until a replacement is named.