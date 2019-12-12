Shop South Buffalo event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday

Shop South Buffalo – an event intended to encourage South Buffalo residents to patronize businesses in their own community – will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.

The event is sponsored by South District Common Council Member Christopher Scanlon, South Buffalo CREW and South Buffalo Alive.

It will feature a performance by the Notre Dame Academy children's choir, which will precede a night of shopping along Seneca Street, Abbott Road, South Park Avenue and Hopkins Street for those participating in the event.

Organizers said two buses will circulate the shopping route to offer patrons the option of visiting all of the community's businesses – without having to drive or park their vehicles.

A panel of judges will determine the winners of the window-dressing contest – including most creative, best traditional decorations and best overall.