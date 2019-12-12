SAUTER, Donald J.

SAUTER - Donald J. Age 76, 2019 in Northgate Nursing Home. Mr. Sauter was born in Buffalo, New York on July 21, 1945 to George and Dolores (Stock) Sauter. Donald was a United States Army Veteran, a member of the Carpenters Local Union 276, in his spare time he enjoyed spending time at his Antique Boat club. Donald was predeceased by his parents and brother Russell Sauter. Donald is survived by his sister Shirley (Paul) McDonough, uncle of Brian (Brandy), Timothy (Peggy) McDonough, and Kathleen (Martin) Pittman, also dear friend of Susan Klimek, also surviving are many great nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday,from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533, Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY where funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.Wattengel.com.