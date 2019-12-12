SAUMBY, Bernard J., Jr.

SAUMBY - Bernard J., Jr. December 7, 2019. Beloved son of the late Bernard J. (late Anne Marie Fitzhenry) Saumby Sr.; dear brother of John F. (Marcy), Jeanne S. (Joseph) Contino, Robert P., and the late Richard J. Saumby; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 14th at St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM at 1140 Abbott Rd. Bernard was a member of the Father Baker Knights of Columbus (4th degree). Flowers are gratefully declined. In lieu of, expressions of sympathy may be given to the canonization of Father Nelson Baker. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).