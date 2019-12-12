Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 12, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British playwright John Osbourne, born on this date in 1929, “There’s no such thing as failure – just waiting for success.”

• • •

BAH, HUMBUG – Bread of Life Outreach Center, 8745 Supervisor Ave., Colden, hosts a How the Grinch Stole Christmas pajama party for kids 12 and under at 6:45 p.m. Friday. The “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” book and movie will be featured in the community room. There will be hot chocolate, popcorn and a chance for youngsters to write letters to Santa, with guaranteed replies. For more info, call 941-3550 or visit breadoflifecolden.org.

• • •

PITCH IN – Western New York Federal Credit Union is collecting toiletries and paper goods for St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy in the lobby of its offices at 1937 Union Road, West Seneca, through Saturday.

Items needed include size 3, 4 and 5 diapers, baby wipes, deodorant, shaving cream, mouthwash, ibuprofen, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels. For more info, visit wnyfcu.org.

• • •

PASS THE CREAM – Niagara Falls City Council member Chris Voccio hosts his last Coffee with Chris session of the year at 9 a.m. Saturday in Knack’s Parkview Cafe, 2110 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Voccio pays for the coffee and guests can order from the menu at their own expense. For more info, call 696-0086 or email ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.

• • •

SHOPPING STOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road near Rogers Road, Hamburg, holds its Holiday Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with antiques, collectibles, holiday gifts, decorations and fresh wreaths. Admission is free. Veterans Outreach will be on hand to assist returning vets.

• • •

HOLIDAY SOUNDS – The Alden Ecumenical Choir presents its winter concert, “Christmas Around the World,” at 7 p.m. Saturday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6928 Broadway, Lancaster, and at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. John the Baptist Church, 2021 Sandridge Road, Alden.

The Harmonia Chamber Singers will offer traditional Advent and Christmas music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster. A reception will follow. Additional concerts will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville, and at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 in St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St. Tickets are $15 advance online at harmoniacs.org. Student tickets are $10.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ed Oliver, Robert A. Niles, Tonnalee M. Batchelor, Janet Marcia Archer, Mary Lalor-Timmons, Eleanor Brown, Tom Heilig, Gigi Tunis, Mike Naab Sr., Jacob Harezga, Michael Poretta, Dan F. Lelito, Vivian Rose McCabe, Hudson Jerzewski, Ann Morris, Beverly Wells, Gerald Chiari and Geraldine Kozlowski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.