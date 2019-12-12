Five UB academics ordered deported from Russia

Five University at Buffalo academics were forced to leave Russia this week after a court in that country ruled they violated the terms of their visas by speaking at a local university.

UB officials confirmed Thursday that the five faculty and staff had left Russia and returned safely to the United States.

The group had traveled to the city of Ryazan, about 125 miles southeast of Moscow, on a tourist visa but gave a lecture at a local university, UB and news agencies reported.

“The Americans were charged with teaching activities that don’t correspond to their status in the country,” the court said in a statement obtained by news outlets. “They were taken to a temporary detention center for foreign citizens, then put on trial.”

The court ruled on the case Tuesday. Each of the five paid a small fine before leaving Russia the next day, UB said. They arrived back in this country Thursday.

The Moscow Times identified the five as Molly Anderson, head of UB’s leadership and organizational effectiveness center; Charles Lindsey, a marketing professor; School of Management instructors Mary Ann Rogers and Courtney Walsh; and Maria Gambino, executive director of Buffalo Spine and Sports Medicine.

UB said it would not name the five travelers, citing privacy considerations.

The sponsors of the UB visit had billed last Friday’s talk by Anderson and Lindsey at the Ryazan branch of Moscow’s Polytechnic University as a lecture, the Moscow Times reported, citing local news sources.

It’s not clear what Anderson and Lindsey said that drew the ire of local authorities and the court.

UB said it worked closely with the U.S. Embassy in Russia to assist the five employees following their detention.

"We understand that this matter has been resolved and the group has arrived back in the U.S. We are still gathering information and expect to conduct a full debriefing on the matter in the coming days,” UB said in one of two statements Thursday.

UB said two UB School of Management faculty members, two UB staffers and one alumna went to Russia on Dec. 3.

“These overseas trips are routine activities for U.S. business schools and are aligned with the School of Management’s mission to deepen its understanding of global business,” the school said.

UB blamed the situation on a “misunderstanding” between the UB representatives and officials with the Russian university over the group’s quick visit to the school in Ryazan.

“The (UB) faculty and staff viewed it as an open discussion but it appears the Russian university interpreted it as a formal lecture,” UB said.

The Moscow Times, an independent English-language newspaper, said the UB team was on a visit organized by a Ryazan-based "business support group."

UB confirmed the group was traveling on tourist visas.

“That is not uncommon in higher education,” UB said. “Generally, tourist visa regulations allow for individuals to visit countries for the purpose of learning more about the country or to facilitate certain business-related activities. “

Anderson was the subject of a February 2018 profile in the school’s UBNow publication on her extensive experience bringing Western New York business and academic representatives to Ryazan.

Anderson’s connection began when she was employed at Houghton College in 1997, and she has returned regularly.

More than 40 people, including two of her children, have traveled with her on trips that combine business education and cultural exchange, she told UBNow.

Her bond with her Russian hosts is so close that, at their urging, she held her wedding there.

“I like Russian people. I want others to see the good,” she said in the interview. “It’s sad to see us backtrack in relations between our two countries, but it won’t deter my friends in Ryazan and I, as people, from working to have an impact on each other’s lives.”

The five UB visitors were detained for several hours on Monday, according to the university, which learned of the situation that day.

“University officials were able to quickly confirm that the individuals were safe, had been treated well and were in contact with family and friends,” the university stated.

In addition to the U.S. Embassy, UB reached out to the office of Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, for assistance.

“Our immigration/visa caseworker spoke with a representative from UB a couple days ago,” said Higgins spokeswoman Theresa Kennedy. “She recommended the university reach out to the Department of State Emergency Services for American citizens immediately to make them aware.”

A Russian government order earlier this year had advised state-affiliated scientists to avoid contacts with foreign academics, the Moscow Times reported.

Russia’s Education Ministry later soft-pedaled the advisory, according to the news outlet, while the Kremlin emphasized the need to protect Russia's industrial secrets against foreign intelligence.

News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski contributed to this report.