Plandowski, Mary

Plandowski - Mary Ann Of Lackawanna, NY, December 11, 2019; beloved daughter of the late Edward J. Sr. and Victoria (nee Weber) Plandowski; cherished sister of Carol (John) Fox, John (Kim) Plandowski, Christopher Plandowski and the late Edward (late Theresa) Plandowski, Jr.; loving aunt of Edward, Johnny, Michael and Victoria R. Plandowski; also survvied by many other loving family members and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church. No Prior Visitation. Private Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com