Niagara County contributes loan for cleanup at NT Santora's site

Plans to clean up the proposed site of a restaurant and brewery in North Tonawanda received a boost Wednesday, when the Niagara County Brownfield Development Corp. approved a $500,000 loan to the developer, DLV Properties LLC.

That company, owned by Lucian D. Visone Jr. of Clarence, plans to construct a Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill in what is now a medical office building at 624 River Road, next to an 88-unit townhouse and apartment building the company opened this year at 600 River Road.

Amy E. Fisk, president of the brownfield corporation, said DLV also may build another apartment complex on the parcel. It would be located near the road, while the restaurant would be close to the Niagara River, Fisk said.

Last month, DLV submitted a brownfield cleanup plan to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Soil tests have located semivolatile organic chemicals along with arsenic, manganese and mercury, all within 4 feet of the surface.