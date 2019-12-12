My View: ‘Christmas Shoes’ song suits the season

By Elise Mutty

As many do who tune in to the radio during the holiday season, I’ve heard “The Christmas Shoes” many times – on the bus to school, in the car with my family, on Pandora playlists while cooking.

The reason it’s notable to me is because I remember my dad remarking in the car one day that he felt strongly about it. From that day forward, every time I heard it, I thought about the lyrics and why they meant so much to my father, a man not easily moved to emotion, and certainly not over holiday music. I recently discussed the song’s meaning with two of my teachers, both of whom held differing opinions on whether the song had any place among happier carols.

The song begins with a tired man, disillusioned with holiday cheer, standing in one of the interminable department store lines known all too well to Christmas shoppers. One may imagine this narrator to be a father, a husband, usually quite generous and caring – but he is at his wit’s end with the rampant consumerism accompanying this time of year. Laden with bags, eager to go home to his family but dreading the icy roads, he notices the customer in line ahead of him – a young boy with only one package in his arms, shifting restlessly. His tone begins to shift from exasperation to observation; he may even smile, reminded of his own children and distracted for a moment from his fatigue.

The boy’s story to the unsympathetic, overworked cashier spins a tale of a selfless mother who has always given everything to ensure her family could celebrate the holidays in a loving home. The narrator’s and listeners’ hearts go out to this woman, grievously ill in a hospital on Christmas Eve, and her distraught family.

The child is buying shoes for his mother, because he is afraid she will die that night, and he wants her “to look beautiful, if Mama meets Jesus tonight.” This line can be seen as an over-the-top pathos appeal, a jarring contrast with the joyful mood of the season, or simply part of a song more willing to address the harsh realities facing many impoverished families during a holiday devoted to plenty.

For many, Christmas is overshadowed by the illness or death of a loved one, and children are caught in the middle of enjoying a break from school and time with family, and grappling with the heavier implications of the mortal experience. Yet the narrator claims he “knew that God had sent that little boy to remind me what Christmas is all about.” He recognizes the child’s desperation to give something back to his mom for all her love and effort over the course of his childhood.

He knows that the boy’s motivations are about family, not just about giving the gift of shoes to a woman who will probably not need them for very long. He’s doing his best to provide comfort in a time of need – who of us has never been in a dark place and needed comfort? Who of us has never tried to provide comfort, meager though our efforts are, because we loved someone who was in pain?

“The Christmas Shoes,” while lacking the cheerful qualities of traditional Christmas music, and often a stark reminder of uncomfortable truths, holds a story line that listeners can sympathize with. It belongs in the holiday season as much as any other Christmas song.

Elise Mutty is a junior at Orchard Park High School.