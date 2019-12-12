Modell Gault Sr., 95, longtime Dunlop Tire worker

May 12, 1924 – Dec. 3, 2019

Modell Gault Sr. almost always wore a suit and tie.

“In family pictures when he was 13 or 14, during the Depression, everybody else was like someone out of Dickens and there he was in a suit,” his daughter Ylonda Gault Caviness said.

“Growing up as he did, he felt it was important to feel important. For him, that meant you get as clean as you possibly can. He said he always wanted to be as clean as the Board of Health.”

A longtime employee of Dunlop Tire Corp., Mr. Gault died Dec. 3 in HighPointe on Michigan. He was 95.

Born in Pacolet, S.C., one of six children, he left school in the early grades to help support his family.

“He had polio,” Caviness said, “and his two fingers were fused to his thumb on his left hand, so there were a lot of things he couldn’t do.”

Nevertheless, he worked a variety of odd jobs in Pacolet and nearby Spartanburg.

“My uncle told me he was very boisterous and lively as a boy and he loved to talk,” Caviness said. “At the bus station, they gave him a job calling out all the stops.”

Mr. Gault joined a relative in Buffalo in 1942 and found work at Dunlop. He encouraged friends and relatives to apply for jobs there, since there was a shortage of civilian manpower during World War II. Before long, the company asked him to find more people to work.

“He often would tell us how many people he got jobs for,” Caviness said. “He had three brothers working there and a sister for a short time. He used to tell us his job was to make sure everybody else was doing their job.”

He worked for 47 years at Dunlop in maintenance and quality control and was a union representative. He wore a suit and tie to work every day before changing into overalls.

He married the former Emma Hazel Lewis in the 1940s and had two children before they divorced. He was remarried to Essie Mae Whatley, also a Dunlop factory worker from the South, in 1955. They had three children before they separated in 1970, but remained close, Caviness said.

“I saw my dad all the time,” she said. “If he drove down the street and we were playing, he’d stop and say, ‘I’m taking the kids for ice cream.' We always went to the Erie County Fair and we were always going to concerts. He took us to the Temptations and Michael Jackson. Another big thing was the Buffalo Braves.”

A member of Calvary Baptist Church, he was a longtime usher. He also was a longtime member of the Buffalo Branch of the NAACP.

Caviness said Mr. Gault did not drink, smoke or curse.

“He rarely raised his voice,” she said, “but he was always the life of the party. He had stories. He would tell story after story after story. He loved the attention. He loved the spotlight. He had the talent of not believing that anybody did not want to love him. And he probably was right.”

His wife, who inspired Caviness to write a book on parenting that attracted nationwide attention, died in 2017.

Survivors also include two sons, Modell Jr. and Anthony; two other daughters, Michelle and Faren Gault Wilson; a brother, Macdaniel; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 13, in Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St.