LUNDQUIST, Dorothea E. (Schrimmel)

Of the town of Tonawanda, NY. December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George B. Lundquist; dear mother of George (Debbie), Timothy R. and Jeffery Lundquist, (Dale Laub); loving grandmother of Jill (Brian) Delaney, Katherine (John) Brennan, Theresa, Josh and Timothy (Jessica Cinelli); sister of James (Linda), Gayle (Stephen) Gdovin, and the late Robert (late Pat) and Paul Schrimmel; also survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 4-7 PM , at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, at 10 AM, at St. Timothy Church, 565 E. Park Drive. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com