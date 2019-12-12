Letter: Support reusable containers to save money, reduce waste

Recently, I stopped for a coffee refill at a very popular chain restaurant. Normally, my request is handled quickly at most of the chain by pre-filling the cream into the reusable mug before adding the coffee. At this particular location, the employee filled a paper cup (red with white lettering, in case you were wondering) and then poured the cup into my mug.

When asked why he wasted the paper cup for the refill, he replied that it was “corporate policy” and it was against the “health codes” to add the coffee directly into my mug.

It wasn’t the first time this happened to me, although it was the first time at this location. After refilling my mug in locations from Northern Pennsylvania to Central New York, I can guess that this is not corporate policy. I can say, however, that it is not against New York State law and a proposal in the New York Senate would codify that.

Sen. Jen Metzger (42nd district) has proposed an amendment to the Public Health Law (S06813/A08722). It would require food service establishments to permit the use of reusable beverage and food containers provided by customers when requesting a beverage refill or requesting leftovers from a partially consumed meal to be packaged and post signs to inform customers that they are permitted to do so.

Her research for this amendment has shown found that there are no state health laws against the practice of using refillable containers, and no reporting of any kind of cross-contamination or illness caused by someone using their own container for coffee or water.

This is a no-cost, no-brainer proposal that should be supported by our local legislators. Clearing up the health code potential liability for retailers would allow businesses to save money and reduce waste.

John Szalasny

Williamsville