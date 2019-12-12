Letter: More veterans should visit School 33 to share experiences

For the past three years I have been invited to Buffalo Public School 33, the Bilingual Center.

Each year in October the school invites veterans from the community to be interviewed by the eighth graders. We are asked to bring in uniforms and pictures and talk to the students about what it’s really like to be in the military.

Many veterans have not had a positive experience in the military and the school encourages us to tell them about it. We are invited back in November to see the report the students have written and have lunch with them.

Currently there are not enough veterans who attend this event, the schools goal is to have one veteran per child. I wish every veteran in our community would contact amazing people at School 33 and attend this event.

You will help a child better understand military life and you will leave feeling honored.

Debra Wesp

Cheektowaga