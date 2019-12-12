Letter: Kearns is justified in putting up signs

Read the most ridiculous article about Erie County Clerk Michael “Mickey” Kearns having to take down signs in the county auto bureaus.

So, Mickey shouldn’t encourage people to report people here illegally? Illegal is the word that says it all. It means anti-law, breaking laws. So why is there a faction in this country elected to represent us telling us we must break the laws on the books because of no apparent reason than to better themselves.

The New York transit authority is leading this charge? What do they have to do with illegal immigration? There has always been proper procedures to become an American and now for votes we must turn the other cheek. Should citizens not use a crime tip line? Should neighbors not call police if they see their neighbors’ houses being broken into?

How far is the cancer spreading where rules and laws mean nothing, and our supposed elected officials can interpret laws to fit them. The nonsense of the last three years of the American people being subjected to the anti-presidential crap is sickening. America, if you see something, report it. You have my support Mickey!

Joe Zedick

Buffalo