Letter: Democrats, governor waste taxpayer money

The State of New York’s Democratic legislative body and Andrew Cuomo released a plan to create a situation where our hard-earned tax dollars will go to help finance the campaigns of statewide and legislative candidates.

It seems that $100 million could be used in Western New York to save TLC/Lake Shore Hospital, advert layoffs at Catholic Health and repair our deteriorating bridges and roads.

We the taxpayers did not get a vote on where we would rather have that $100 million spent.

Once again, the interest of the politicians outweighs the good of our community. It is no wonder that New York State continues to lose jobs and thus, population.

Joan Eustace-Reeverts

Williamsville