Letter: Clarence must reexamine zoning and building codes

When a business borders residential property usually an agreement takes place that benefits both parties and both can remain living life happily. The town of Clarence used to abide by zoning/building codes in the past. Sufficient buffers, zoning laws were upheld, and residential homeowners had security and peace of mind.

However, greed and selfishness has taken over commonsense as far as invasion of residential property in Clarence. I’ve invited prospective buyers of homes in Clarence to visit what was once a private residence, our home that has been reduced to a property in the way of progress.

Our Clarence home is modest, with a back yard and permanent swimming pool that was installed in 1990.

We had four years out of 23 years of a normal lifestyle. And I’ve been trying to regain my home since a business was constructed in 2002. We lost half of the value of the property, invested in blackout window treatments for all three bedrooms and family room at the advice of a Town Board member when we reminded them that decorative lights are supposed to be off. Our pool is sadly not in use as it’s more public than private.

Our views out the windows is a double-office complex. I have original notes and agreements that were stated so it could be built. However, the Town Board refuses to abide by their own rules hoping that we will file a lawsuit like everyone else living in Clarence has to do.

Seriously, living here is not healthy or safe and way too much money for the average family. No one will buy our home as we hear this … why would you buy a house in front of an office?

So be careful when enticed to buying into a Clarence lifestyle as it may not turn out like you would hope.

Debbie Popp

Clarence