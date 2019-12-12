KOWALSKI, Martin E. "Chip"

Chip Kowalski went home to our Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019 in Forth Worth Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Carol Ann (nee Weindl). He is survived by siblings Cheryl, Brian, Bruce, Barry, Jim and John and by many nieces and nephews as well as by many friends including his comrades in the Rhome Veterans. Chip operated his own computer service business, Wise Networks, for many years. He was a past chair of the Wise County Chamber of Commerce, and was a founding member and Secretary/Treasurer of Rhome Veterans. A mass will be held on December 21, 2019 at 10 AM at Epiphany of Our Lord Church in Langford, NY with a luncheon immediately following at the Langford New Oregon fire hall.