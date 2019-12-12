KENT, Peter P.

KENT - Peter P. December 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol A. (nee Jolley) Kent; father of Greta (Alex) Nikolich, Leah Kent, Matthew (Rebecca) Kent and Sarah (Gordon) Vanderstelt; also survived by 12 grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother of Elizabeth Walrath and the late Eleanor DeMasi; stepfather of Paul Gesl. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Mary's Chapel, Swormville, Saturday at 1 o'clock. Memorials in Mr. Kent's name may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation are appreciated. Arrangements by the Carlton A. UlLrich Funeral Home, Inc.