Judge to view bodycam video in Porter slaying case

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon told attorneys Wednesday that she will watch more than three hours of bodycam video that prosecutors want to use in the May 2020 murder trial of Gregory A. Roy.

Sheldon will hear arguments Jan. 2 on the admissibility of the video.

Roy, 30, of Porter, is charged with shooting his stepfather to death during a car ride and dumping the body in a Cattaraugus County ravine.

Prosecutors Holly E. Sloma and Doreen M. Hoffmann said the video was taken during two sheriff's deputies' talks with Roy in the driveway of his home. They said Roy's mother called deputies to check on his welfare April 30, 2018, the day after the alleged slaying of Rudy Ray Rockett, 64.

Defense attorney George V.C. Muscato said the video shows Roy being handcuffed without being told of his right to remain silent, and it also shows Roy asking for an attorney after a member of the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau arrived at the home.