JEMISON, Elizabeth S. (Smith)

Of Basom, at the age of 73 on November 27, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew R. Jemison; mother of Katharine V. (Mark Earll) Jemison; sister of Susan (Charlie) Bachelor, Jacqueline (James) Lewis, Pamela Brittain and the late Linda Jo Smith. Visitation Friday 5-8 PM at BERNHARDT FUNERAL HOME, LLC., 130 Main St., Akron (542-9522). Friends are invited to join the family for the Memorial Service at the Tonawanda Indian Baptist Church, 565 Bloomingdale Rd., Basom on Saturday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to The Southern Poverty Law Center and/or The Heifer Project International. Please visit

